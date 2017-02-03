Omani woman who blazed a trail into t...

Omani woman who blazed a trail into the State Council passes away

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Her Excellency Rahila Al Riyami, former Majlis Al Shura and State Council member, has passed away on Sunday. Rahila bint Amur Al Riyami had made history in Oman as one of the first Omani women to be elected to the Shura Council in 2000, along with Lujaina Mohsin Darwish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC