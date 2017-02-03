Omani woman who blazed a trail into the State Council passes away
Muscat: Her Excellency Rahila Al Riyami, former Majlis Al Shura and State Council member, has passed away on Sunday. Rahila bint Amur Al Riyami had made history in Oman as one of the first Omani women to be elected to the Shura Council in 2000, along with Lujaina Mohsin Darwish.
