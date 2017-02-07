Omani navy vessel 'squeezed' into Larnaca port
Cyprus' first open sea naval vessel - a gift from the Sultanate of Oman - has docked at Larnaca Port because its too big to go anywhere else. Because of its size, and specifically the depth of its hull, the vessel cannot dock at the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Limassol, and so entered Larnaca Port on Tuesday, having left Oman a week earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC