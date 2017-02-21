Omana s telecoms regulator will launch an awareness campaign this year to target phone scammers
Muscat: Oman's telecoms regulator will launch an awareness campaign this year to target phone scammers, as some of the Sultanate's biggest companies warn residents not to fall prey to con merchants trying to steal their cash. Scammers claiming to represent telecom companies and banks are cold-calling residents telling them they have won a cash prize of up to OMR20,000.
