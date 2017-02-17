Oman Weather: Showers in Musandam and...

Oman Weather: Showers in Musandam and Buraimi

Muscat: Sporadic showers are expected throughout the day across Buraimi and Oman's northern outpost of Musandam, according to the Sultanate's Public Authority for Civil Aviation. "Continued chance of isolated rain expected over Governorates of Musandam, North al-Batinah, al-Buraimi and al-Hajar mountains," said PACA's official Twitter handle, with today's forecast stated to be "clear to partly cloudy skies over the northern governorates with chances of isolated rain and sporadic showers over Musandam and the coastal skies over Northern Batinah."

