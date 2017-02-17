Oman weather: Rough seas and reduced ...

Oman weather: Rough seas and reduced visibility

6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Seas will be rough and visibility will be affected due to dust on Sunday, Oman meteorology department has warned. A few areas in northern Oman will be hit by rain and temperatures in mountains and deserts will be low due to the northwestern wind, the meteorology department adds.

Chicago, IL

