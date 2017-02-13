Oman Weather: Rain showers in Musandam
They added that wave radars in Qalhat and Ras Al Hadd show that wave height along the coast of the Oman Sea is reaching up to three metres They added that wave radars in Qalhat and Ras Al Hadd show that wave height along the coast of the Oman Sea is reaching up to three metres Muscat: Musandam and Buraimi are experiencing light to moderate showers, tweeted the Directorate General of Meteorology at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation. "Isolated rains will continue over Musandam, North Al Batinah, Buraimi and Al Hajar mountains until Saturday," said the DG of Met.
