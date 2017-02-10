Oman weather: More rain for parts of Sultanate
In its weather outlook, the Oman Meteorology Department said there are clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate In its weather outlook, the Oman Meteorology Department said there are clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate Muscat: Several areas may get rainfall from Sunday to Thursday, according to Oman's Meteorology Department. In its weather outlook, the Oman Meteorology Department said there are clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of isolated rain over governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi and parts of Al Hajar Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC