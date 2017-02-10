Oman weather: More rain for parts of Sultanate

In its weather outlook, the Oman Meteorology Department said there are clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate In its weather outlook, the Oman Meteorology Department said there are clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate Muscat: Several areas may get rainfall from Sunday to Thursday, according to Oman's Meteorology Department. In its weather outlook, the Oman Meteorology Department said there are clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of isolated rain over governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi and parts of Al Hajar Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.