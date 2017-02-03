Oman tourism: Here is how Al Bustan P...

Oman tourism: Here is how Al Bustan Palace Hotel would look after refurbishment

Extensive restoration and enhancements will begin at the Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel by Spring 2017 and will be completed by early 2018. The hotel will undergo refurbishment aimed at spotlighting its role as a symbol of Omani culture and hospitality.

