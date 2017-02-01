Oman Tourism: 19,545 people visited Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve in 2016

Muscat: More than 19,000 people visited Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve in 2016, according to a recent statistical bulletin released by the National Centre for Statistics & Information . Last year, as many as 19,545 people visited the reserve, the majority of them being foreign visitors from non-Arab and non-GCC countries who numbered 13,954, the NCSI said.

