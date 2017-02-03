Oman toruism: Muriya Salalah Beach no...

Oman toruism: Muriya Salalah Beach now boasts of 800 rooms

Times of Oman

Muscat: Reflecting its position as Oman's leading Integrated Tourism Complex developer, Muriya completed the hotel room expansion of its Salalah Beach hotel, adding 84 key to the Fanar Hotel & Residences and taking the total number of rooms at the development close to 800. The new additions come as part of the company's efforts to reinforce its position as the leading private sector contributor to the transformation of Salalah into the region's fastest growing tourism hub.

Chicago, IL

