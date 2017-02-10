Oman takes part in Gulfood 2017
The Sultanate is represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates at the event, one of the world's largest annual food and hospitality events which runs until March 2. Photo-ONA The Sultanate is represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates at the event, one of the world's largest annual food and hospitality events which runs until March 2. Photo-ONA Muscat: A number of Omani companies in food industry are participating in the Gulfood 2017 which began in Dubai yesterday.
