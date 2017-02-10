Oman takes part in Arab Parliament me...

Oman takes part in Arab Parliament meeting at Cairo

Read more: Times of Oman

The Sultanate is represented at the meeting by a delegation from the Majlis Al Shura, chaired by Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al Ma'awali, chairman of Majlis Al Shura and a delegation from the State Council, chaired by Dr. Al Khatab bin Nasser Al Ma'awali, vice chairman of the State Council and membership of Khamis bin Said Al Sulaimi, member of the State Council. Photo-ONA The Sultanate is represented at the meeting by a delegation from the Majlis Al Shura, chaired by Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al Ma'awali, chairman of Majlis Al Shura and a delegation from the State Council, chaired by Dr. Al Khatab bin Nasser Al Ma'awali, vice chairman of the State Council and membership of Khamis bin Said Al Sulaimi, member of the State Council.

