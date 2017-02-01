Oman set to host King of Desert drifting
Jordanian driver Ahmed Daham will be competing at the King of Desert drifting championship, to be held in Oman on the 2nd and 3rd of February. Photo-Supplied Jordanian driver Ahmed Daham will be competing at the King of Desert drifting championship, to be held in Oman on the 2nd and 3rd of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC