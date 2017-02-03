Oman, #Russia review bilateral relations

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers with Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and Deputy Foreign Ministe. -ONA His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers with Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and Deputy Foreign Ministe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.