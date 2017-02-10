Oman produced more than 1.77 million tonnes of agricultural commodities in 2015

Muscat: More than 1.77 million tonnes of agricultural commodities were produced in 2015, which comprised 399,200 tonnes of vegetables, 412,600 tonnes of fruits, 31,000 tonnes of field crops and 929,900 tonnes of fodder crops, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics & Information . The quantity of production showed a healthy increase, compared with 1.51 million tonnes in 2014.

