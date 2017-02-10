Oman produced more than 1.77 million tonnes of agricultural commodities in 2015
Muscat: More than 1.77 million tonnes of agricultural commodities were produced in 2015, which comprised 399,200 tonnes of vegetables, 412,600 tonnes of fruits, 31,000 tonnes of field crops and 929,900 tonnes of fodder crops, according to statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics & Information . The quantity of production showed a healthy increase, compared with 1.51 million tonnes in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC