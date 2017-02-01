Oman Oil announces billion-dollar inv...

Oman Oil announces billion-dollar investment in national projects

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Major projects of Oman Oil Company include the Duqm gas pipeline, a mega crude storage facility at Ras Al Markaz and several other projects in Duqm free zone. Oman's economic prospects received a double vote of confidence as a billion dollar investment was announced as research showed more than 80 per cent of CEOs in the Sultanate are confident their businesses will grow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC