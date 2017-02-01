Oman Oil announces billion-dollar investment in national projects
Major projects of Oman Oil Company include the Duqm gas pipeline, a mega crude storage facility at Ras Al Markaz and several other projects in Duqm free zone. Oman's economic prospects received a double vote of confidence as a billion dollar investment was announced as research showed more than 80 per cent of CEOs in the Sultanate are confident their businesses will grow.
