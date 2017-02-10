Oman: Muscat International Airport's ...

Oman: Muscat International Airport's revamp on track for end-2017 completion

Al Bawaba

The new terminal will have 118 check-in counters for international and domestic flights, along with 82 immigration counters. Muscat International Airport's new terminal will be operational by the end of 2017, according to Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

Chicago, IL

