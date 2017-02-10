Oman expat gets global appreciation for growing vegetables without soil
Dr. Zulfikar Ali, a professor of Biotechnology and Botany in Oman started growing veggies around his house using coco peat, made with coconut fibre and hydroponics. Photo-Supplied Dr. Zulfikar Ali, a professor of Biotechnology and Botany in Oman started growing veggies around his house using coco peat, made with coconut fibre and hydroponics.
