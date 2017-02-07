Oman education: Discussions held on s...

Oman education: Discussions held on scientific ties with Czech Republic

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The discussions were held when Dr. Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University received in his office Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister for non-European Countries and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Czech Republic, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. Photo-ONA The discussions were held when Dr. Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University received in his office Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister for non-European Countries and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Czech Republic, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC