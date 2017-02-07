Oman education: Discussions held on scientific ties with Czech Republic
The discussions were held when Dr. Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University received in his office Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister for non-European Countries and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Czech Republic, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. Photo-ONA The discussions were held when Dr. Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University received in his office Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister for non-European Countries and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Czech Republic, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC