Oman Development Bank to conduct seminar on small businesses

Muscat: A three-day seminar on financing and development of Small and Medium Enterprises will start on Monday at Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel under the auspices of Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry. The seminar is being organised by the Oman Development Bank in cooperation with the Association of National Development Finance Institutions in member countries of the Islamic Development Bank .

