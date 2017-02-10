Oman Development Bank to conduct seminar on small businesses
Muscat: A three-day seminar on financing and development of Small and Medium Enterprises will start on Monday at Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel under the auspices of Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry. The seminar is being organised by the Oman Development Bank in cooperation with the Association of National Development Finance Institutions in member countries of the Islamic Development Bank .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC