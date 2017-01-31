O3U O O© O O Uoe U U O O U...O O...

O3U O O O O Uoe U U O O U...O Oa O U U...O U Uoeo OaO3OaO Uoeu O U U U...O ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Dubai Financial Services Authority will be delighted to co-host the 11th Annual MENA Regulatory Summit with Thomson Reuters at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, UAE on February 5 and 6. The Summit will be held under the patronage of H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, the UAE Minister of Economy, and is the region's leading forum for the regulatory and governance, risk and compliance communities. Formerly known as the GCC Regulators' Summit, this year's event has been renamed to reflect the interest from the GRC community across the MENA region, and to create a dialogue with neighbouring countries that share the same risks, challenges and regulatory outlook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC