O3U O O O O Uoe U U O O U...O Oa O U U...O U Uoeo OaO3OaO Uoeu O U U U...O ...

The Dubai Financial Services Authority will be delighted to co-host the 11th Annual MENA Regulatory Summit with Thomson Reuters at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, UAE on February 5 and 6. The Summit will be held under the patronage of H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, the UAE Minister of Economy, and is the region's leading forum for the regulatory and governance, risk and compliance communities. Formerly known as the GCC Regulators' Summit, this year's event has been renamed to reflect the interest from the GRC community across the MENA region, and to create a dialogue with neighbouring countries that share the same risks, challenges and regulatory outlook.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
