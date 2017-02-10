O Usu OaO U OaO O U'U O U U...O O U O O U O O U O O U...U ...
Reinforcing its position as the world's leading supplier of eco-conscious and high performance DPETa sheet and PET resin, OCTAL has announced growth of 16% in sales for 2017 with production already under way on contracted orders to the value of USD 260 million. The export powerhouse of Oman's story of growth and market success has been all about consistently delivering value downstream, employing disruptive technologies that redefine DPETa 's capabilities, and expanding the variety of its applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC