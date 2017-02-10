O Usu OaO U OaO O U'U O U U...O O U O O U O O U O O U...U ...

O Usu OaO U OaO O U'U O U U...O O U O...

Reinforcing its position as the world's leading supplier of eco-conscious and high performance DPETa sheet and PET resin, OCTAL has announced growth of 16% in sales for 2017 with production already under way on contracted orders to the value of USD 260 million. The export powerhouse of Oman's story of growth and market success has been all about consistently delivering value downstream, employing disruptive technologies that redefine DPETa 's capabilities, and expanding the variety of its applications.

