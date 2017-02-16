No visa-free US entry for Arabs

Muscat: An article stating that the United States President has signed a visa-free travel policy for the Arab world is incorrect, according to a US Embassy spokeswoman. The article, titled, "Donald Trump signs a visa-free travel policy for the Arab world, 7 countries excluded," by usa-radio.com, which has been circulating on the WhatsApp, has been termed as extremely misleading.

