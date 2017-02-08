More than 5,000 applications for 3,000 seats in Indian schools in Oman

Muscat: More than 2,000 students face uncertainty over whether they will get admission in a school of their choice, as the Indian School board has received more than 5,000 applications for fewer than 3,000 seats this year. According to Wilson George, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman, although the deadline is still a week away, more than 5,000 applications have already come in.

