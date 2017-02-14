Missing man surfaces 'in jail'

Missing man surfaces 'in jail'

A 32-year-old mechanic from Nallasopara went missing in December 2016 from Oman under mysterious circumstances. Nearly a month later, on January 25, the man's family was left shocked after they received a call from a 'Pakistani' national, informing them that the man 'is in jail'.

Chicago, IL

