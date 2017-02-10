Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Minister Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy.

Muscat: Factories with less than 35 per cent Omanisation will not find themselves in the good books of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy has said. Speaking at an Oman Industry Day event, Dr. Al Sunaidy, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the role that expats play in the country's economy but argued that companies failing to maintain a minimum percentage of Omanisation were not fulfilling their social responsibilities.

