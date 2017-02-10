Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Minister Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy.
Muscat: Factories with less than 35 per cent Omanisation will not find themselves in the good books of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy has said. Speaking at an Oman Industry Day event, Dr. Al Sunaidy, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the role that expats play in the country's economy but argued that companies failing to maintain a minimum percentage of Omanisation were not fulfilling their social responsibilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC