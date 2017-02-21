Mexico's Carstens: new FX hedges does not mean no more hikes
Feb 24 Mexican central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said in an interview published on Friday that a new FX hedge program unveiled this week did not necessarily mean that the central bank would not adjust interest rates again. Carstens told Expansion that more stability in the foreign exchange market could help tame inflationary pressures but that policymakers would need to wait until its next decision and see all the determinants of inflation before making a decision.
