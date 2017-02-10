Majid Al Futtaim begins construction ...

Majid Al Futtaim begins construction of new 'My City Centre Sur' Oman

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Majid Al Futtaim Properties, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has broken ground on its newest community mall: My City Centre Sur, following the appointment of Oman Shapoorji Company LLC & Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC as the project's main contractor. Located in one of Oman's growing coastal cities in the eastern province, My City Centre Sur is set to become a key destination for both residents and the increasing number of tourists visiting nearby attractions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC