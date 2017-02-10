Majid Al Futtaim begins construction of new 'My City Centre Sur' Oman
Majid Al Futtaim Properties, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has broken ground on its newest community mall: My City Centre Sur, following the appointment of Oman Shapoorji Company LLC & Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC as the project's main contractor. Located in one of Oman's growing coastal cities in the eastern province, My City Centre Sur is set to become a key destination for both residents and the increasing number of tourists visiting nearby attractions.
