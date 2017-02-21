Mahboob Murshed, managing director, Alpen Capital (ME) Limited. - Supplied picture
Muscat: Food consumption in Oman is likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent to 3.9 million tonnes in 2021 from an estimated 3.1 million tonnes in 2016. This growth is attributable to a 3.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent annualised increase in population and real gross domestic product, respectively during the period, according to the GCC Food Industry report published by Alpen Capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC