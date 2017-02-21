Mahboob Murshed, managing director, A...

Mahboob Murshed, managing director, Alpen Capital (ME) Limited. - Supplied picture

Times of Oman

Muscat: Food consumption in Oman is likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent to 3.9 million tonnes in 2021 from an estimated 3.1 million tonnes in 2016. This growth is attributable to a 3.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent annualised increase in population and real gross domestic product, respectively during the period, according to the GCC Food Industry report published by Alpen Capital.

Chicago, IL

