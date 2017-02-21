Mahboob Murshed, managing director, Alpen Capital (ME) Limited. - Supplied picture

Muscat: Food consumption in Oman is likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent to 3.9 million tonnes in 2021 from an estimated 3.1 million tonnes in 2016. This growth is attributable to a 3.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent annualised increase in population and real gross domestic product, respectively during the period, according to the GCC Food Industry report published by Alpen Capital.

