Lending to become scarcer, more expensive this year in Oman

Data from the Central Bank of Oman showed that average lending rates in Oman increased from 4.763 per cent in November 2015 to 5.081 per cent in November last year. Data from the Central Bank of Oman showed that average lending rates in Oman increased from 4.763 per cent in November 2015 to 5.081 per cent in November last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.