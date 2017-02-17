Lending to become scarcer, more expen...

Lending to become scarcer, more expensive this year in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Data from the Central Bank of Oman showed that average lending rates in Oman increased from 4.763 per cent in November 2015 to 5.081 per cent in November last year. Data from the Central Bank of Oman showed that average lending rates in Oman increased from 4.763 per cent in November 2015 to 5.081 per cent in November last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,009,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC