Lanka Orix Leasing takes stake in Pak...

Lanka Orix Leasing takes stake in Pak Oman Microfinance Bank

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Lanka Orix Leasing Company , Sri Lanka's second largest non-banking financial institution by asset size, acquired a 50.1 per cent equity stake in Pak Oman Microfinance Bank Limited by way of a primary issuance of shares by POMB. POMB is a Pakistan-based micro finance bank promoted by the Government of Oman and Pak Oman Investment Company, a joint venture between the Governments of Pakistan and Sultanate of Oman , according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC