Lanka Orix Leasing takes stake in Pak Oman Microfinance Bank

Muscat: Lanka Orix Leasing Company , Sri Lanka's second largest non-banking financial institution by asset size, acquired a 50.1 per cent equity stake in Pak Oman Microfinance Bank Limited by way of a primary issuance of shares by POMB. POMB is a Pakistan-based micro finance bank promoted by the Government of Oman and Pak Oman Investment Company, a joint venture between the Governments of Pakistan and Sultanate of Oman , according to a press release.

