Laith Al Abdul Salam realised he needed to get away from the love of his family. Photo-Supplied
Muscat: Disabled people should not feel ashamed of going to work or college, says Laith Al Abdul Salam, a disabled college student, who also has a full time day job. Laith, now 33, met with an accident in 2007 while he came to Oman from Malaysia for his vacations from university.
