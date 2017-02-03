It's illegal for people to not give way to emergency vehicles, a Royal Oman Police spokesperson said
Muscat: Ambulance drivers and the Royal Oman Police are calling on drivers to make way for emergency vehicles. In 2016, 616 died in accidents on Oman's roads and more than 70 per cent of ambulance call-outs are to trauma cases caused by road accidents.
