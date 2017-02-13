Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait

Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait

9 hrs ago

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.

