Iran, Oman reaffirm gas export project, change pipeline route to avoid UAE

Feb 7 Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran. The planned pipeline would connect Iran's vast gas reserves with Omani consumers as well as with liquefied natural gas plants in Oman that could re-export the gas.

