Indian folk play stages brings record 331st performance to Oman
Muscat: An Indian folk play that has received critical acclaim across the world staged its 331st worldwide appearance in the Sultanate of Oman. Titled 'Waiting Rooms', this woman-centric Gujarati play was held by the Gujarati wing of the Indian Social Club at Le Grand Hall in Al Falaj Hotel on Saturday, the 18th of February, 2017.
