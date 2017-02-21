Indian folk play stages brings record 331st performance to Oman

Muscat: An Indian folk play that has received critical acclaim across the world staged its 331st worldwide appearance in the Sultanate of Oman. Titled 'Waiting Rooms', this woman-centric Gujarati play was held by the Gujarati wing of the Indian Social Club at Le Grand Hall in Al Falaj Hotel on Saturday, the 18th of February, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.