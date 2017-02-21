Hussain Al Balushi, chief financial officer of Nama Group. - Supplied picture

Hussain Al Balushi, chief financial o...

Muscat: Nama Holding, the Sultanate's state-owned holding company in the electricity sector, has awarded the second phase of the advisory and mandated lead arrangement assignment to a consortium of Bank Muscat and JP Morgan to raise approximately OMR750 million. The agreement will include some of Nama companies, which are Oman Electricity Transmission Company, Muscat Electricity Distribution Company, Mazoon Electricity Company, Majan Electricity Company, Dhofar Power Company and Rural Area Electricity Company.

