Hussain Al Balushi, chief financial officer of Nama Group. - Supplied picture
Muscat: Nama Holding, the Sultanate's state-owned holding company in the electricity sector, has awarded the second phase of the advisory and mandated lead arrangement assignment to a consortium of Bank Muscat and JP Morgan to raise approximately OMR750 million. The agreement will include some of Nama companies, which are Oman Electricity Transmission Company, Muscat Electricity Distribution Company, Mazoon Electricity Company, Majan Electricity Company, Dhofar Power Company and Rural Area Electricity Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC