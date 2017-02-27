HM's Advisor for Cultural Affairs rec...

HM's Advisor for Cultural Affairs receives US delegation in Oman

Muscat: Abulaziz bin Mohammed Al Rowas, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs received in his Office on Monday Dr. John Duke Anthony, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations in Washington and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate with Central Command staff of the United States of America. The meeting discussed the Omani-US relations since the 19th century and the visit of Sultana Ship to New York on April 30,1840 with Gifts from the Sultan Said bin Sultan to USA President.

