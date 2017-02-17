His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. -ONA
Muscat: His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait will pay a three-day visit to the Sultanate from Monday, according to a statement of the Diwan of Royal Court, yesterday. The visit is in response to an invitation from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, said the statement.
