Hermans claims first Tour in Oman
Belgium's Ben Hermans from BMC Racing Team celebrates during the victory ceremony of the 5th stage of the 8th edition of the cycling Tour of Oman between Samail and Jebel Akhdhar on February 18, 2017. / AFP / Eric FEFERBERG Muscat: Belgium's Ben Hermans on Sunday made the Tour of Oman his first big career win after the closing sixth stage was claimed by Alexander Kristoff.
