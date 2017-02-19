Hermans claims first Tour in Oman

Hermans claims first Tour in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Belgium's Ben Hermans from BMC Racing Team celebrates during the victory ceremony of the 5th stage of the 8th edition of the cycling Tour of Oman between Samail and Jebel Akhdhar on February 18, 2017. / AFP / Eric FEFERBERG Muscat: Belgium's Ben Hermans on Sunday made the Tour of Oman his first big career win after the closing sixth stage was claimed by Alexander Kristoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC