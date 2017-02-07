Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali, executive ...

Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali, executive president of the Central Bank of Oman. - Times file picture

Muscat: Omani banks are expected to achieve a robust 8-10 per cent growth in credit this year, according to a top level official at the Central Bank of Oman. "We expect the credit growth to be similar to 2016, say in the range of 8-10 per cent," Hamoud Sangour Al Zadjali, executive president of the Central Bank of Oman, told journalists on the side lines of a conference on cyber defence and network security, organised by Oman Banks Association at the Bank Muscat head office.

