Get drone licence within a month in Oman

Get drone licence within a month in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Drone licences for Omani airspace could be approved from March onwards within a month of applying, according to the Public Authority for Civil Aviation. Speaking to the Times of Oman at the Drones Oman conference organised by the IQPC, Anwar Al Raisi, Director General of PACA said the process is being streamlined to make procedures easy to fly drones in the Sultanate, if the applicant meets safety and security requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC