Get drone licence within a month in Oman

Muscat: Drone licences for Omani airspace could be approved from March onwards within a month of applying, according to the Public Authority for Civil Aviation. Speaking to the Times of Oman at the Drones Oman conference organised by the IQPC, Anwar Al Raisi, Director General of PACA said the process is being streamlined to make procedures easy to fly drones in the Sultanate, if the applicant meets safety and security requirements.

