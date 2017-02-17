German photographer captures Omani moods

German photographer captures Omani moods

The exhibition titled, 'Faces from the Land of Tolerance' showcasing portraits of Omani men, women and children, and some German poetry will run at Bait Al Daleel at Bait Al Zubair museum until March 1. The exhibition titled, 'Faces from the Land of Tolerance' showcasing portraits of Omani men, women and children, and some German poetry will run at Bait Al Daleel at Bait Al Zubair museum until March 1. Muscat: Capturing various aspects of life in Oman and faces which tell a story, German photographer Anja Menzel has put together a collection of different photos which are up for display at the Bait Al Zubair Museum.

