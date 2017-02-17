German photographer captures Omani moods
The exhibition titled, 'Faces from the Land of Tolerance' showcasing portraits of Omani men, women and children, and some German poetry will run at Bait Al Daleel at Bait Al Zubair museum until March 1. The exhibition titled, 'Faces from the Land of Tolerance' showcasing portraits of Omani men, women and children, and some German poetry will run at Bait Al Daleel at Bait Al Zubair museum until March 1. Muscat: Capturing various aspects of life in Oman and faces which tell a story, German photographer Anja Menzel has put together a collection of different photos which are up for display at the Bait Al Zubair Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC