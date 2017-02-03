Fuel prices should be fixed, taking i...

Fuel prices should be fixed, taking into account the income of all sections, say Shura members.

Muscat: A call to fix fuel prices annually instead of monthly has been welcomed by industry experts and the community. Fuel should be set at a fixed price for the year and those struggling to afford it should be considered, according to Shura Council members after they called a meeting in the wake of the latest fuel hikes.

Chicago, IL

