French official visits Oman's SAF Museum

Times of Oman

Muscat: Vice Admiral Herve de Bonnaventure, Deputy General Director of International Relations and Strategy at the Ministry of Defence in the French Republic and his accompanying delegation, visited the Sultan's Armed Forces Museum on Monday. Brigadier Saud bin Khalifa Al Hatmi, Head of the COSAF Military Protocols and Public Relations received the guest and his accompanying delegation and escorted them in a tour to various sections of the museum.

Chicago, IL

