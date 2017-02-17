French official visits Oman's SAF Museum
Muscat: Vice Admiral Herve de Bonnaventure, Deputy General Director of International Relations and Strategy at the Ministry of Defence in the French Republic and his accompanying delegation, visited the Sultan's Armed Forces Museum on Monday. Brigadier Saud bin Khalifa Al Hatmi, Head of the COSAF Military Protocols and Public Relations received the guest and his accompanying delegation and escorted them in a tour to various sections of the museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC