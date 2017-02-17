Fisheries constitute the second bigge...

Fisheries constitute the second biggest natural resource in the Sultanate. -ONA

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A report published by the World Bank said that the fisheries sector in the Sultanate is only a few steps away from being competitive on the world level. The senior environment expert at the World Bank said that the fisheries constitute the second biggest natural resource in the Sultanate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC