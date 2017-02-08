First Omani woman to head Police Rescue Department

Muscat: Hanan bint Khalfan Al Salimi, the first Omani woman to have been appointed Director of the Police Rescue Department, says it shows the trust that Omani women command, and how they support the country's march towards progress. Speaking about the pride she feels while assuming her new responsibilities and the challenges that this role involves, Hanan is quite happy taking up the job.

