File photo

Muscat: More than 1600 labour law violators were arrested in Dhofar Governorate in 2016 after a series of inspections during the year. A team formed by the Ministry of Manpower in Dhofar Governorate, tasked with tackling labour law violators, held a series of inspection campaigns in the Sultanate's Southern region which resulted in the apprehension of 1665 labor law violators.

