Festival of India in Oman' to feature folk dance from Jammu & Kashmir

Muscat: As part of the 'Festival of India in Oman,' the Indian embassy is organizing an Indian folk dance performance by a troupe from the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The troupe will first perform at the Sohar Beach Hotel on February 10. On February 11, it will perform in Sur at the King Hall near Indian School Sur, followed by a performance in Muscat on February 12 at the Al-Bustan Palace, a Ritz Carlton Hotel, and in Salalah on February 14 at the Indian Social Club.

