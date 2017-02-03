Festival of India in Oman' to feature folk dance from Jammu & Kashmir
Muscat: As part of the 'Festival of India in Oman,' the Indian embassy is organizing an Indian folk dance performance by a troupe from the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The troupe will first perform at the Sohar Beach Hotel on February 10. On February 11, it will perform in Sur at the King Hall near Indian School Sur, followed by a performance in Muscat on February 12 at the Al-Bustan Palace, a Ritz Carlton Hotel, and in Salalah on February 14 at the Indian Social Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC