In cooperation with military and security agencies, the Royal Oman Police has arrested 32 infiltrators of various nationalities for entering the Sultanate illegally. 18 infiltrators were arrested in Dhofar Governorate, 10 in Al Buraimi Governorate, 2 in the Al Batinah Governorate, one person in the governorate of Muscat, and one person in Al Sharqiya province.

